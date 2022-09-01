Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] Stock trading around $87.89 per share: What’s Next?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] price surged by 0.37 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on August 24, 2022 that ADM Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano to Present at 2022 Barclays Consumer Staples Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ADM (NYSE: ADM) Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Barclays Consumer Staples Conference in Boston on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The event will be broadcast live at 3:45 p.m. EDT at www.adm.com/webcast. A replay will also be available for a limited time on www.adm.com/webcast.

A sum of 3480638 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.01M shares. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares reached a high of $88.88 and dropped to a low of $86.56 until finishing in the latest session at $87.89.

The one-year ADM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.45. The average equity rating for ADM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $96.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $80 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 62.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ADM Stock Performance Analysis:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, ADM shares gained by 6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.31 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.09, while it was recorded at 89.34 for the last single week of trading, and 79.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.01 and a Gross Margin at +8.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ADM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to 9.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,070 million, or 81.00% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,444,044, which is approximately 2.046% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 46,796,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.11 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.85 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly 4.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 531 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 28,718,430 shares. Additionally, 503 investors decreased positions by around 33,633,609 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 382,179,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,531,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,566,529 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 3,030,281 shares during the same period.