American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell -53.52% so far this year. What now?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.12% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.14%. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Quiet Platforms Expands Partnership with Fanatics to Extend Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery to 11 Additional Markets.

Quiet Platforms, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), and Fanatics, a leading provider of licensed sports merchandise and global digital sports platform, today announced an expansion of their partnership, first launched in May 2022, to enable same-day and next-day delivery of Fanatics orders to customers in 11 additional U.S. markets. Fanatics customers in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas and St. Louis can already choose these fast delivery options, and the expanded partnership will see Fanatics extend the service to Houston, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco and Seattle next year.

“We began working with Fanatics a few months ago and this expansion demonstrates the value of our partnership and our ability to be a key contributor of the brand’s growth across products, services and geographies,” said Shekar Natarajan, EVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer of AEO Inc., who also leads Quiet Platforms. “This extended partnership will also enable Quiet Platforms to offer same-day and next-day national delivery to other brand customers within our connected network.”.

Over the last 12 months, AEO stock dropped by -62.80%. The one-year American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.3. The average equity rating for AEO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.07 billion, with 168.46 million shares outstanding and 158.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, AEO stock reached a trading volume of 4100088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $13.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $13, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on AEO stock. On May 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AEO shares from 22 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

AEO Stock Performance Analysis:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.14. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -2.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.11, while it was recorded at 11.92 for the last single week of trading, and 17.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +36.51. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

AEO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to -5.92%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,146 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,724,004, which is approximately -13.691% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,343,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.67 million in AEO stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $208.75 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly -19.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 23,037,069 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 23,069,104 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 136,224,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,330,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,024,611 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 7,470,903 shares during the same period.