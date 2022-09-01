AEye Inc. [LIDR] Revenue clocked in at $3.70 million, down -68.18% YTD: What’s Next?

AEye Inc. [NASDAQ: LIDR] traded at a low on 08/31/22, posting a -6.10 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.54. The company report on August 25, 2022 that AEye to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that various members of its management team will be participating at the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Jefferies 2022 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure SummitEvent Date: August 30 – 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3254264 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AEye Inc. stands at 6.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.78%.

The market cap for LIDR stock reached $248.05 million, with 157.31 million shares outstanding and 137.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 891.24K shares, LIDR reached a trading volume of 3254264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AEye Inc. [LIDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIDR shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for AEye Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for AEye Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on LIDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AEye Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

How has LIDR stock performed recently?

AEye Inc. [LIDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.00. With this latest performance, LIDR shares dropped by -35.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.46 for AEye Inc. [LIDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1206, while it was recorded at 1.6820 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9118 for the last 200 days.

AEye Inc. [LIDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AEye Inc. [LIDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2102.93 and a Gross Margin at -20.95. AEye Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2161.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.18.

AEye Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Insider trade positions for AEye Inc. [LIDR]

There are presently around $91 million, or 37.90% of LIDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIDR stocks are: GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 14,064,191, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.80% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 13,864,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.35 million in LIDR stocks shares; and INTEL CORP, currently with $10.64 million in LIDR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AEye Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in AEye Inc. [NASDAQ:LIDR] by around 21,125,824 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,634,615 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 35,193,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,954,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIDR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,614,361 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 995,133 shares during the same period.