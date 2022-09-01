Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] moved up 4.76: Why It’s Important

Aeva Technologies Inc. [NYSE: AEVA] closed the trading session at $3.08 on 08/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.89, while the highest price level was $3.12. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Aeva to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor events.

Jefferies Semiconductors, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure SummitLocation: Chicago, ILDate: August 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.26 percent and weekly performance of 2.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, AEVA reached to a volume of 3737308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEVA shares is $10.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Aeva Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Aeva Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on AEVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeva Technologies Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 80.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

AEVA stock trade performance evaluation

Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, AEVA shares dropped by -25.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.82 for Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.48, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 4.76 for the last 200 days.

Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1124.51 and a Gross Margin at +37.04. Aeva Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1099.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.21.

Aeva Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.40 and a Current Ratio set at 31.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aeva Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $265 million, or 39.80% of AEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEVA stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 27,101,533, which is approximately 1.018% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CANAAN PARTNERS XI LLC, holding 18,485,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.93 million in AEVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $34.24 million in AEVA stock with ownership of nearly 6.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeva Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Aeva Technologies Inc. [NYSE:AEVA] by around 3,801,458 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 3,598,265 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 78,523,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,923,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEVA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 893,859 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,150,166 shares during the same period.