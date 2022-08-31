why PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $181.58

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] closed the trading session at $172.99 on 08/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $172.33, while the highest price level was $174.685. The company report on August 26, 2022 that PepsiCo Launches Its Historically Better Tour: Powered by Pepsi Stronger Together and Doritos® SOLID BLACK to Celebrate the Best of HBCU Culture and Talent.

The Multi-Campus Tour Kicks Off at the National Battle of The Bands in Houston, Texas, Celebrates Black Excellence and Inspires the Next Generation of Black Leaders.

Music, sports, community, food, and culture are the hallmarks of HBCUs and this year, PepsiCo is bringing its Historically Better platform back to celebrate, elevate, and engage students as they get ready for a new year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.41 percent and weekly performance of -3.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, PEP reached to a volume of 4013058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $181.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price from $180 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $155 to $157, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on PEP stock. On April 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PEP shares from 145 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 664.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PEP stock trade performance evaluation

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.02. With this latest performance, PEP shares dropped by -2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.91 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.45, while it was recorded at 176.21 for the last single week of trading, and 169.12 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.40 and a Gross Margin at +53.53. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 8.00%.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $173,214 million, or 74.20% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 127,230,812, which is approximately 2.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,472,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.59 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.24 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly -0.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,428 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 49,380,823 shares. Additionally, 1,266 investors decreased positions by around 43,834,502 shares, while 430 investors held positions by with 908,080,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,001,295,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,946,016 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,224,273 shares during the same period.