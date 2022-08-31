why COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.10

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: COMS] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.14 during the day while it closed the day at $0.13. The company report on August 25, 2022 that COMSovereign Receives Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) (“COMSovereign” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions, today announced that on August 17, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) because the Company failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

As previously disclosed in the Form 12b-25 filed on March 31, 2022 by the Company with the SEC, the Company was unable to file the Form 10-K by the required due date of March 31, 2022 due to the six acquisitions completed by the Company during the last fiscal year, two of which are based outside of the United States, requiring complex outside valuations and purchase price allocations in order to comply with U.S. GAAP accounting principles. In addition, the Company was obtaining appraisals of impairment of goodwill, which was taking more time than expected.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. stock has also gained 1.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COMS stock has declined by -24.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -81.21% and lost -82.95% year-on date.

The market cap for COMS stock reached $12.97 million, with 79.97 million shares outstanding and 72.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, COMS reached a trading volume of 5965529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMS shares is $2.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for COMSovereign Holding Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, COMS shares dropped by -24.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.50 for COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1527, while it was recorded at 0.1312 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5025 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -312.97 and a Gross Margin at -67.78. COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1210.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -216.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -139.51.

COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.10% of COMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,766,529, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 31.91% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 517,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67000.0 in COMS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $66000.0 in COMS stock with ownership of nearly -53.424% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in COMSovereign Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in COMSovereign Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:COMS] by around 1,156,474 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 3,588,883 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 225,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,970,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 959,073 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,808,952 shares during the same period.