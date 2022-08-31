WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] moved down -14.08: Why It’s Important

WeTrade Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WETG] slipped around -0.29 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.77 at the close of the session, down -14.08%. The company report on August 23, 2022 that WeTrade Entered into Strategic Partnership with Guyguide Limited, one of the leading travel agents in Hong Kong, to exclusively design and provide Monkeypox testing kits and insurance coverage products for traveling packages to US, Canada, Australia and European countries.

WeTrade Group Inc. (“WeTrade” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETG), an emerging growth company engaged in the business of providing software-as-a-services (SAAS) and cloud intelligent systems for micro-businesses, today announced the Company has entered into strategic cooperation and partnership with Guyguide Limited, a leading travel agent in Hong Kong, to exclusively design and provide Monkeypox testing kits and insurance coverage products for traveling packages to US, Canada, Australia and European countries.

Guyguide Limited, through its partnerships with other Hong Kong well-known travel agents, including WWPKG Holdings Company Limited, engages in designing, developing, and selling package tours; air tickets and hotel accommodations, as well as ancillary travel related products and services.

WeTrade Group Inc. stock is now -55.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WETG Stock saw the intraday high of $2.21 and lowest of $1.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.50, which means current price is +7.27% above from all time high which was touched on 08/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 496.20K shares, WETG reached a trading volume of 4572923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeTrade Group Inc. is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for WETG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for WETG in the course of the last twelve months was 159.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

How has WETG stock performed recently?

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.03. With this latest performance, WETG shares dropped by -89.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.36% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WETG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.15 for WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.51, while it was recorded at 2.07 for the last single week of trading, and 6.43 for the last 200 days.

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.68 and a Gross Margin at +81.10. WeTrade Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.36.

WeTrade Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.