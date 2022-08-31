Wall Street Analyst Initiated Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] plunged by -$1.4 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $44.70 during the day while it closed the day at $43.36. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Western Digital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced management participation in the upcoming investor conferences:.

Event: Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology ConferenceDate: Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. PDT / 11:15 a.m EDT.

Western Digital Corporation stock has also loss -5.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WDC stock has declined by -28.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.39% and lost -33.51% year-on date.

The market cap for WDC stock reached $14.30 billion, with 312.00 million shares outstanding and 311.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, WDC reached a trading volume of 4124957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Western Digital Corporation [WDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $62.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Western Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Western Digital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $50, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on WDC stock. On November 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WDC shares from 55 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corporation is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

WDC stock trade performance evaluation

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.43. With this latest performance, WDC shares dropped by -11.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.18 for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.05, while it was recorded at 45.55 for the last single week of trading, and 53.22 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corporation [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.83. Western Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.73.

Western Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Western Digital Corporation [WDC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Digital Corporation go to 22.80%.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,631 million, or 88.20% of WDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,273,152, which is approximately 3.855% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,643,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in WDC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $540.4 million in WDC stock with ownership of nearly -4.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Digital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC] by around 41,261,945 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 24,723,073 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 202,247,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,232,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDC stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,732,892 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,808,443 shares during the same period.