Wall Street Analyst Initiated Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HSDT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.12% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.13%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

— Net proceeds from August 2022 financing and cash on hand expected to fund operations through 2023 —- Company to host call at 4:30pm today –.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, HSDT stock dropped by -96.00%. The one-year Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.82. The average equity rating for HSDT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.07 million, with 3.79 million shares outstanding and 3.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, HSDT stock reached a trading volume of 8175483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSDT shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSDT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

HSDT Stock Performance Analysis:

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.13. With this latest performance, HSDT shares dropped by -24.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.01 for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9586, while it was recorded at 0.5739 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1830 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Helius Medical Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3472.03 and a Gross Margin at +4.60. Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3473.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -239.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -175.62.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.60% of HSDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSDT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 46,370, which is approximately 15.596% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ACT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 35,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in HSDT stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $19000.0 in HSDT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HSDT] by around 45,632 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 468,862 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 310,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSDT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,882 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 447,843 shares during the same period.