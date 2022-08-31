Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] loss -2.18% or -0.19 points to close at $8.54 with a heavy trading volume of 5049291 shares. The company report on August 3, 2022 that UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS; UPDATES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2023 ended June 30, 2022. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

“We delivered our quarter, are holding our full-year revenue outlook, and remain bullish on our brand strength while we navigate the current environment,” said Under Armour Interim President and CEO Colin Browne. “Our relentless approach of delivering groundbreaking innovation will continue to manifest through 2022 and beyond as we work to unleash the full potential of the Under Armour brand.”.

It opened the trading session at $8.70, the shares rose to $8.785 and dropped to $8.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UAA points out that the company has recorded -52.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.90M shares, UAA reached to a volume of 5049291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $13.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $10, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on UAA stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UAA shares from 13 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for UAA stock

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.50. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.15 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.04, while it was recorded at 8.89 for the last single week of trading, and 15.29 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 5.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

There are presently around $1,366 million, or 84.80% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,389,362, which is approximately 44.907% of the company’s market cap and around 0.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,023,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.84 million in UAA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $122.14 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly -23.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

224 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 44,208,388 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 54,044,240 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 61,644,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,897,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,888,993 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 19,613,030 shares during the same period.