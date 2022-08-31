Virax Biolabs Group Limited [VRAX] Revenue clocked in at $0.10 million, down -80.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Virax Biolabs Group Limited [NASDAQ: VRAX] gained 7.93% on the last trading session, reaching $3.54 price per share at the time. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Virax Biolabs Announces NASDAQ Closing Bell Ringing to Celebrate Initial Public Offering.

Virax Biolabs (“Virax” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VRAX), an innovative biotechnology company focused on the prevention, detection, and diagnosis of viral diseases, today announced that Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, James Foster will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market closing bell on Thursday, August 18, 2022. This comes after Virax began listing its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 21, 2022.

The ceremony will begin at approximately 3:45 p.m. ET on August 18 and can be viewed live at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited represents 13.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.10 million with the latest information. VRAX stock price has been found in the range of $3.30 to $4.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, VRAX reached a trading volume of 5720968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Virax Biolabs Group Limited [VRAX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virax Biolabs Group Limited is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 491.00.

Trading performance analysis for VRAX stock

Virax Biolabs Group Limited [VRAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.63.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.53 for Virax Biolabs Group Limited [VRAX]. The present Moving Average recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited [VRAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.