Truist lifts Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] price surged by 0.99 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Bausch Health Announces Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Existing Senior Notes with Support from Approximately 23% of Outstanding Existing Senior Notes.

– Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ( “Company”) announced today that it has commenced offers (the “Exchange Offers”) to exchange the existing senior notes set forth in the table below (the “Existing Senior Notes”) for up to an aggregate principal amount of $4.0 billion (subject to increase or decrease by the Offerors, the “Maximum New Secured Notes Amount”) of new secured notes, comprised of (i) up to $2.5 billion in aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum First Lien Notes Amount”) of new 11.00% First Lien Secured Notes due 2028 (the “New First Lien Notes”) and up to $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Second Lien Notes Amount”) of new 14.00% Second Lien Secured Notes due 2030 (the “New Second Lien Notes” and, together with the New First Lien Notes, the “New BHC Secured Notes”), in each case, to be issued by the Company, and (ii) $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount (the “Holdco Notes Amount”) of new 9.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the “Intermediate Holdco Secured Notes” and, together with the New BHC Secured Notes, the “New Secured Notes”) to be issued by 1375209 B.C. Ltd. (the “Holdco Issuer” and, together with the Company, the “Offerors”), an existing wholly-owned unrestricted subsidiary of the Company that holds 38.6% of the outstanding issued and common shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation, in each case, pursuant to the terms described in an Exchange Offer Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated August 30, 2022 (the “Exchange Offer Memorandum”).

Certain holders of the Existing Senior Notes (the “Supporting Holders”), who collectively represent approximately 22.8% of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Existing Senior Notes, including approximately (i) 24.2% of the 9.00% Senior Notes due 2025, (ii) 35.1% of the 9.25% Senior Notes due 2026, (iii) 49.8% of the 8.50% Senior Notes due 2027, (iv) 36.5% of the 7.00% Senior Notes due 2028, (v) 26.8% of the 5.00% Senior Notes due 2028, (vi) 10.6% of the 5.00% Senior Notes due 2029, (vii) 5.0% of the 6.25% Senior Notes due 2029, (viii) 17.1% of the 7.25% Senior Notes due 2029 and (ix) 6.0% of the 5.25% Senior Notes due 2031, have entered into a support agreement with the Company (the “Support Agreement”), pursuant to which the Supporting Holders have agreed to tender all of their Existing Senior Notes in the Exchange Offers. The Support Agreement provides that Supporting Holders will have certain consent rights over extensions, amendments or waivers to the Exchange Offers or Consent Solicitations by the Company.

A sum of 6557043 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.21M shares. Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $5.31 and dropped to a low of $4.99 until finishing in the latest session at $5.12.

The average equity rating for BHC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Truist have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.66. With this latest performance, BHC shares gained by 11.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.46 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.07, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 17.73 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.69 and a Gross Margin at +55.31. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -441.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.14.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 8.70%.

There are presently around $1,251 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,721,118, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 26,439,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.37 million in BHC stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $73.43 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly -0.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 43,550,091 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 57,810,535 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 142,987,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,347,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,773,250 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 32,287,734 shares during the same period.