The Kroger Co. [KR] Is Currently -1.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] plunged by -$0.79 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $48.41 during the day while it closed the day at $47.51. The company report on August 26, 2022 that Kroger Announces Second Quarter Conference Call with Investors.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today it will host its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, September 9, 2022. Kroger’s management team will comment on financial and operational results for the second quarter 2022.

The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Friday, September 9, 2022.

The Kroger Co. stock has also loss -4.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KR stock has declined by -10.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.74% and gained 4.97% year-on date.

The market cap for KR stock reached $34.66 billion, with 722.00 million shares outstanding and 710.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.50M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 3549987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $54.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $61 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $60, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on KR stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KR shares from 47 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KR stock trade performance evaluation

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.76 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.68, while it was recorded at 48.63 for the last single week of trading, and 49.32 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.71 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17.

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kroger Co. [KR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 14.50%.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,165 million, or 81.90% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,827,117, which is approximately -0.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,628,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.49 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -9.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 513 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 49,080,119 shares. Additionally, 498 investors decreased positions by around 50,044,079 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 472,649,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 571,773,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,073,577 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 2,400,643 shares during the same period.