TD Securities lifts First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] price plunged by -3.19 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on August 23, 2022 that First Majestic Intersects 19.35 g/t Au over 23.2m in Potential New High-Grade Gold Zone at Jerritt Canyon; Follow-up Drilling Confirms Presence of High-Grade Gold Pod near Active Underground Mining in Smith Mine.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 23, 2022) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce additional positive drill results from its ongoing exploration program at the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine (“Jerritt Canyon”) located in Elko County, Nevada.

“Today’s exploration results continue to validate our thesis that the area between the operating SSX and Smith mines is favourable for new, near-mine gold discoveries,” stated Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO of First Majestic. “Hole-1102 intersected what looks like a new high-grade area on the north side of the SSX/Smith connection drift. Nine follow up drill holes are being planned to further define this potential new zone. In addition, follow up drilling at Zone 10 in the Smith mine has confirmed the presence of a high-grade pod of gold mineralization approximately 90 metres southeast from the connection drift. Over the past few months, we advanced the mine development towards this high-grade pod in anticipation of initial ore extraction in early October. Furthermore, ore production from the West Gen mine is also planned to begin in October and expected to increase the amount of fresh ore production at Jerritt to over 3,000 tonnes per day by the end of 2022.”.

A sum of 4679893 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.86M shares. First Majestic Silver Corp. shares reached a high of $7.58 and dropped to a low of $7.26 until finishing in the latest session at $7.29.

The one-year AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.57. The average equity rating for AG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $10.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40.

AG Stock Performance Analysis:

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.20. With this latest performance, AG shares dropped by -5.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.65 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.50, while it was recorded at 7.68 for the last single week of trading, and 10.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Majestic Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.01 and a Gross Margin at +16.52. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29.

AG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $599 million, or 35.54% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 26,296,222, which is approximately 0.503% of the company’s market cap and around 12.48% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 11,041,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.49 million in AG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $54.44 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 2.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 8,967,281 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 10,394,164 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 62,858,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,219,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,548,809 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 651,692 shares during the same period.