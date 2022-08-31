Sunrun Inc. [RUN] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $46

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] loss -1.34% or -0.44 points to close at $32.38 with a heavy trading volume of 6643386 shares. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Sunrun Delivers 80+ MW Daily to Ease Strain on California Grid.

Emergency energy capacity made available by more than 17,000 Sunrun customers, alleviating stress and demand during statewide Flex Alert.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage and energy services provider, today announced that it delivers more than 80 megawatts (MW) of stored solar energy capacity from customer batteries to the state’s electric grid daily to reduce strain and improve energy resilience for all Californians. This is significantly larger than California’s controversial Ellwood gas-fired peaker plant, as well as several other highly polluting peaker plants across the state.

It opened the trading session at $33.26, the shares rose to $34.80 and dropped to $31.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RUN points out that the company has recorded 15.11% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -92.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.02M shares, RUN reached to a volume of 6643386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $47.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $35 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

Trading performance analysis for RUN stock

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.76. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.72, while it was recorded at 33.45 for the last single week of trading, and 29.58 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

There are presently around $6,331 million, or 94.80% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,471,174, which is approximately 2.795% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,155,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $587.86 million in RUN stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $420.12 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 21.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 21,646,834 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 21,903,970 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 151,960,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,511,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,287,658 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 4,772,753 shares during the same period.