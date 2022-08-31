Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] is -13.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: PSEC] plunged by -$0.5 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.76 during the day while it closed the day at $7.25. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Prospect Capital Announces June 2022 Results: $0.21 per Common Share Basic Net Investment Income and Stable Monthly $0.06 per Common Share Distributions.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, “our”, or “we”) today announced financial results for our fiscal quarter and year ended June 30, 2022.

Prospect Capital Corporation stock has also loss -8.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSEC stock has declined by -5.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.38% and lost -13.79% year-on date.

The market cap for PSEC stock reached $2.83 billion, with 389.87 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, PSEC reached a trading volume of 5444231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSEC shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSEC stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Prospect Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Prospect Capital Corporation stock. On January 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for PSEC shares from 7 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prospect Capital Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81.

PSEC stock trade performance evaluation

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.92. With this latest performance, PSEC shares dropped by -6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.72 for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.54, while it was recorded at 7.78 for the last single week of trading, and 8.02 for the last 200 days.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +174.81 and a Gross Margin at +70.94. Prospect Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +150.71.

Return on Total Capital for PSEC is now 19.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.60. Additionally, PSEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prospect Capital Corporation go to 5.00%.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $212 million, or 8.21% of PSEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSEC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 3,431,123, which is approximately -12.782% of the company’s market cap and around 27.61% of the total institutional ownership; LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, holding 2,349,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.04 million in PSEC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.01 million in PSEC stock with ownership of nearly 12.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prospect Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:PSEC] by around 2,311,848 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 1,809,733 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 25,061,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,182,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSEC stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 837,857 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 559,377 shares during the same period.