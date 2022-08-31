PPL Corporation [PPL] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $33

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] loss -1.77% or -0.53 points to close at $29.35 with a heavy trading volume of 3819531 shares. The company report on August 26, 2022 that PPL to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend Oct. 3, 2022.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, Aug. 26, of $0.2250 per share, payable Oct. 3, 2022, to shareowners of record as of Sept. 9, 2022.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL’s high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

It opened the trading session at $29.85, the shares rose to $29.88 and dropped to $29.285, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PPL points out that the company has recorded 15.32% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -17.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, PPL reached to a volume of 3819531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on PPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for PPL stock

PPL Corporation [PPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.36, while it was recorded at 29.92 for the last single week of trading, and 28.58 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.62 and a Gross Margin at +28.20. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04.

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 17.56%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PPL Corporation [PPL]

There are presently around $15,112 million, or 71.40% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,052,227, which is approximately 2.575% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,991,645 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.29 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 2.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 356 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 59,362,582 shares. Additionally, 400 investors decreased positions by around 32,768,238 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 422,774,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,905,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,033,900 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 5,327,091 shares during the same period.