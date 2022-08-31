Piper Sandler slashes price target on Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] – find out why.

Comstock Resources Inc. [NYSE: CRK] slipped around -1.95 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $18.82 at the close of the session, down -9.39%. The company report on August 2, 2022 that EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference August 7-10, 2022 puts Spotlight on Oil and Gas Companies from US, Canada, South America and Africa.

Lunch Keynote Presentations Feature BPX Energy, Vivek Ramaswamy with Strive Wealth Management and Petrie Partners.

Panels include discussions on Capital Allocation, Responsibly Sourced Gas, Private Capital, Carbon Capture, Renewable Natural Gas, ESG, Private Companies and Commodity Market Outlook.

Comstock Resources Inc. stock is now 132.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRK Stock saw the intraday high of $20.15 and lowest of $18.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.11, which means current price is +173.55% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, CRK reached a trading volume of 5251693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRK shares is $18.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Comstock Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $16 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Comstock Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comstock Resources Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRK in the course of the last twelve months was 14.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CRK stock performed recently?

Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, CRK shares gained by 19.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 113.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 217.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.26, while it was recorded at 19.95 for the last single week of trading, and 12.60 for the last 200 days.

Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.43 and a Gross Margin at +59.32. Comstock Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.05.

Comstock Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comstock Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]

There are presently around $1,493 million, or 35.20% of CRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRK stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 7,255,160, which is approximately -16.88% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,174,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.03 million in CRK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $118.06 million in CRK stock with ownership of nearly -11.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comstock Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Comstock Resources Inc. [NYSE:CRK] by around 17,840,890 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 14,126,882 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 47,358,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,326,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRK stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,512,518 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,916,864 shares during the same period.