Moderna Inc. [MRNA] is -46.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] price plunged by -0.97 percent to reach at -$1.33. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Therapeutic Goods Administration Provisionally Approves Moderna’s Omicron-Containing Bivalent Booster Candidate, MRNA-1273.214, For Australia.

Australia becomes among the first countries in the world to approve the use of a next-generation bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

mRNA-1273.214, an Omicron-containing bivalent vaccine, has demonstrated significantly higher antibody titers against all tested variants, including Omicron BA.1 and BA.4/5 subvariants.

A sum of 3584226 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.99M shares. Moderna Inc. shares reached a high of $138.00 and dropped to a low of $132.8182 until finishing in the latest session at $135.93.

The one-year MRNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.6. The average equity rating for MRNA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $221.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $180, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on MRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 7.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

MRNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.46. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -15.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.50 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.27, while it was recorded at 138.67 for the last single week of trading, and 177.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Moderna Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +71.89 and a Gross Margin at +84.53. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +66.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 146.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 75.78.

Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,249 million, or 64.10% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 45,559,791, which is approximately -0.152% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,648,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.76 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.56 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly -8.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 455 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 15,768,661 shares. Additionally, 474 investors decreased positions by around 19,643,080 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 209,190,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,601,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,813,669 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 855,987 shares during the same period.