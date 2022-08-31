Market cap of The AES Corporation [AES] reaches 17.42B – now what?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] loss -0.16% or -0.04 points to close at $25.44 with a heavy trading volume of 4902733 shares. The company report on August 5, 2022 that AES Reaffirms 2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance; Remains on Track to Deliver on Renewables Growth.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Strategic Accomplishments.

Signed or awarded 1.6 GW of PPAs for new renewable energy projects in year-to-date 2022, bringing backlog to 10.5 GW.

It opened the trading session at $25.70, the shares rose to $25.73 and dropped to $25.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AES points out that the company has recorded 23.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, AES reached to a volume of 4902733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $28.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

Trading performance analysis for AES stock

The AES Corporation [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 13.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.07 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.47, while it was recorded at 25.68 for the last single week of trading, and 22.67 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +24.35. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22.

The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The AES Corporation [AES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The AES Corporation [AES]

There are presently around $16,364 million, or 97.10% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,609,208, which is approximately 3.364% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 65,351,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.49 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly -1.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 50,351,890 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 31,805,550 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 561,068,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 643,226,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,454,046 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 8,569,364 shares during the same period.