Market cap of Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] reaches 15.39B – now what?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] loss -4.33% or -3.14 points to close at $69.42 with a heavy trading volume of 3568652 shares. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Seagate Appoints Rick Clemmer to the Board of Directors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Richard (Rick) Clemmer has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors, effective August 23, 2022.

“Rick is a highly accomplished technology industry leader and so I am delighted to welcome him to Seagate’s Board of Directors,” said Mike Cannon, Seagate’s Board Chair. “Rick’s proven track record of driving growth and value creation across multiple global companies makes him a strong addition to Seagate’s board.”.

It opened the trading session at $72.14, the shares rose to $72.20 and dropped to $68.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STX points out that the company has recorded -31.01% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, STX reached to a volume of 3568652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock. On July 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for STX shares from 112 to 79.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for STX stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.13. With this latest performance, STX shares dropped by -12.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.93 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.86, while it was recorded at 74.38 for the last single week of trading, and 91.20 for the last 200 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.75. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 445.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.72.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc go to 12.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]

There are presently around $12,192 million, or 87.70% of STX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,654,076, which is approximately 0.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 14,358,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $996.74 million in STX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $945.5 million in STX stock with ownership of nearly -0.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seagate Technology Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 341 institutional holders increased their position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ:STX] by around 15,831,501 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 10,393,877 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 149,407,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,632,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STX stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,557,211 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,006,035 shares during the same period.