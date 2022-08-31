Market cap of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] reaches 22.87M – now what?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] gained 2.78% on the last trading session, reaching $0.12 price per share at the time. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Color Star Technology and Emirates Travellers’ Festival form a partnership, with international political and business leaders in attendance.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, today announces that it has formed a strategic partnership together with Emirates Travellers’ Festival and has held a grand ceremony in Dubai. The event was attended by international leaders from all walks of life, including Awad Mohammed bin Sheikh Mujrin, a member of the Royal Family, and the Korean ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, etc., which made the event a great success.

It is reported that on the day of the event, Mr. Farhan Qadir, the CEO of Color Star, showed his great hospitality to every guest, and also introduced Color Star and the Color World Metaverse software in detail. Muhammad Ahmed Khan, the person in charge of Color Star’s technical team introduced the R&D and contents of the Color World Metaverse on stage, and explained the planning and designs of the software one by one, which made the guests feel the strength and professionalism of Color Star. Mr. Qadir said: “As the CEO of Color Star, I am very happy to be able to experience the charm of our metaverse software with everyone here. Under the challenging global business environment, the combination of artificial intelligence and entertainment allows the Company to fully utilize its resource advantages, create a global celebrity entertainment platform, experience the charm of technology in three dimensions, and make more people willing to spend time staying in the world of color, which is very difficult and requires our technical team to be even more excellent and hardworking. So, for the achievement now, I am very thankful for the team’s efforts, and as the CEO, I will also be putting more of my business experience and resources into the Company in order to deepen and develop more virtual scenes, NFTs, etc., so that Color Star can occupy the forefront of the technology entertainment world faster and more steadily. I will also give 100% effort to work side by side with my team to make Color World Metaverse better and more comprehensive, and also try to guarantee our market value to increase steadily all the way so that our partners and stockholders can reap more business value.”.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. represents 130.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.87 million with the latest information. CSCW stock price has been found in the range of $0.1136 to $0.1265.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.12M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 4656857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for CSCW stock

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.32 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1266, while it was recorded at 0.1192 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2745 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 398,752, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.87% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 146,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $14000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly -33.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 620,985 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 695,311 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 410,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 906,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 540,145 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 546,543 shares during the same period.