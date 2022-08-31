Market cap of Cepton Inc. [CPTN] reaches 264.36M – now what?

Cepton Inc. [NASDAQ: CPTN] loss -0.57% on the last trading session, reaching $1.73 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Cepton, Inc. Announces New Investment Intent for Up To $100 Million from Koito Manufacturing.

Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it has received a non-binding Letter of Intent dated August 29, 2022 (“LOI”) for an investment of up to $100 million from its long-term automotive Tier 1 partner and current shareholder, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (“Koito”) (TSE: 7276). The proceeds from the proposed investment from Koito, in the form of convertible non-voting preferred stock, would fund Cepton’s next stage of growth as it scales its lidar solutions for mass deployment.

Cepton and Koito’s long history of collaboration started in 2017 and resulted in the industry’s largest known ADAS lidar series production award. This investment would mark Koito’s third investment in Cepton since 2020, and is a testament to the success of the collaborations over the past 4 years and a strong commitment by both companies to expanding mass market lidar deployments.

Cepton Inc. represents 154.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $264.36 million with the latest information. CPTN stock price has been found in the range of $1.68 to $1.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 740.36K shares, CPTN reached a trading volume of 3389318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cepton Inc. [CPTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPTN shares is $3.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Cepton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Cepton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on CPTN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cepton Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for CPTN stock

Cepton Inc. [CPTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.28. With this latest performance, CPTN shares gained by 18.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.36 for Cepton Inc. [CPTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5500, while it was recorded at 1.6640 for the last single week of trading, and 5.6728 for the last 200 days.

Cepton Inc. [CPTN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CPTN is now -0.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cepton Inc. [CPTN] managed to generate an average of $4,130,812 per employee.Cepton Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cepton Inc. [CPTN]

There are presently around $11 million, or 14.30% of CPTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPTN stocks are: POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 1,950,135, which is approximately 37.364% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,367,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 million in CPTN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.91 million in CPTN stock with ownership of nearly 420.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cepton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Cepton Inc. [NASDAQ:CPTN] by around 2,141,185 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 150,574 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,886,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,178,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPTN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 393,425 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 131,655 shares during the same period.