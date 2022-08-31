Market cap of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] reaches 49.03M – now what?

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: BWV] surged by $0.49 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.6399 during the day while it closed the day at $3.34. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Blue Water Vaccines to Present at The Universal Influenza Vaccines 2022 Conference in Oxford, United Kingdom.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (“BWV” or “Blue Water Vaccines” or “the Company”) a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational vaccines to address significant global health challenges, today announced that scientists from its research partner, The University of Oxford, will present at The Universal Influenza Vaccines 2022 Conference in Oxford, United Kingdom on Monday, September 5th, 2022.

Sunetra Gupta, Ph.D., Professor of Theoretical Epidemiology at The University of Oxford and current member of the BWV Scientific Advisory Board, will present BWV’s approach to a universal influenza vaccine, BWV-101, containing epitopes of limited variability identified for influenza H1, H3, and influenza B. The Company is also developing a standalone H1 pre-pandemic vaccine containing epitopes of limited variability, BWV-102.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. stock has also gained 2.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BWV stock has declined by -24.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -94.10% and lost -94.18% year-on date.

The market cap for BWV stock reached $49.03 million, with 12.00 million shares outstanding and 7.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.97M shares, BWV reached a trading volume of 14411248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.80 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

BWV stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, BWV shares gained by 26.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.10% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.12 for Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.55.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [BWV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 14.10% of BWV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWV stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 609,606, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 19.70% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC, holding 403,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 million in BWV stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.13 million in BWV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:BWV] by around 710,616 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 53,604 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 350,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,114,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWV stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 708,077 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 53,604 shares during the same period.