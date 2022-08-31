Market Analysts see Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] falling to $1.50. Time to buy?

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] traded at a low on 08/30/22, posting a -2.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.33. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Seasoned Gaming and Hospitality Executive Seth Schorr Joins Skillz Board of Directors.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Experienced CEO and Chairman Brings Deep Leadership Expertise As Skillz Builds the Home of Competition for All.

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, today announced that Seth Schorr, Chief Executive Officer of Fifth Street Gaming and Chairman of Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino, has joined its Board of Directors. Schorr will serve on the Compensation Committee of the Board.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5497521 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Skillz Inc. stands at 9.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.21%.

The market cap for SKLZ stock reached $608.53 million, with 408.16 million shares outstanding and 279.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.44M shares, SKLZ reached a trading volume of 5497521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKLZ shares is $2.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $5 to $2.10. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $7.50, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on SKLZ stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SKLZ shares from 12 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

How has SKLZ stock performed recently?

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.28. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -13.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.47 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5060, while it was recorded at 1.4280 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7313 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Insider trade positions for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]

There are presently around $229 million, or 49.00% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC with ownership of 22,909,859, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 21,632,157 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.77 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $28.26 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly 84.233% of the company’s market capitalization.

110 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 26,304,820 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 21,437,107 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 124,191,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,933,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,765,866 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,922,302 shares during the same period.