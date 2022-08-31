Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] fell -55.02% so far this year. What now?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: YVR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.50% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.02%. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Liquid Media Announces 187% Increase in Revenue Over Fiscal First Quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company Regains Financial Reporting Compliance as it Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) announces financial results from its second quarter for fiscal year 2022 ended May 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, YVR stock dropped by -73.01%.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.87 million, with 16.00 million shares outstanding and 15.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 147.98K shares, YVR stock reached a trading volume of 5846437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquid Media Group Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for YVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

YVR Stock Performance Analysis:

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.02. With this latest performance, YVR shares gained by 21.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.21 for Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4126, while it was recorded at 0.4301 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6907 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liquid Media Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -800.69 and a Gross Margin at -365.48. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1664.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -177.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -122.52.

Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of YVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YVR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 48,453, which is approximately -78.618% of the company’s market cap and around 21.60% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 41,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in YVR stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $16000.0 in YVR stock with ownership of nearly 19.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquid Media Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:YVR] by around 47,710 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 222,951 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 111,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YVR stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,990 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 37,136 shares during the same period.