Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] Revenue clocked in at $4.93 billion, down -17.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $29.625 during the day while it closed the day at $29.37. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Events.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following upcoming investor events:.

Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer and Ken Miller, EVP and Chief Financial Officer at Juniper Networks will present at the Citi Global Technology Conference, Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 9:45 am ET in New York, NY.

Juniper Networks Inc. stock has also gained 1.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JNPR stock has declined by -5.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.08% and lost -17.75% year-on date.

The market cap for JNPR stock reached $9.79 billion, with 321.00 million shares outstanding and 318.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, JNPR reached a trading volume of 5595596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $33.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Neutral rating on JNPR stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for JNPR shares from 34 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

JNPR stock trade performance evaluation

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, JNPR shares gained by 4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.44 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.58, while it was recorded at 29.43 for the last single week of trading, and 32.06 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +58.70. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 14.49%.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,766 million, or 94.90% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 40,734,258, which is approximately -5.393% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,486,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $980.82 million in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly -1.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 24,077,819 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 24,578,220 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 249,817,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,473,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,507,972 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 4,206,605 shares during the same period.