H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on IN8bio Inc. [INAB] – find out why.

IN8bio Inc. [NASDAQ: INAB] closed the trading session at $2.76 on 08/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.32, while the highest price level was $3.28. The company report on August 30, 2022 that IN8bio to Present at September Investor and Scientific Conferences.

IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies that utilize its DeltEx platform, today announced the presentations it will be making at investor and scientific conferences in September 2022.

Citi’s Annual BioPharma Conference (Boston), September 7 – 8.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.13 percent and weekly performance of 49.19 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 72.39K shares, INAB reached to a volume of 72696564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IN8bio Inc. [INAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INAB shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for IN8bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IN8bio Inc. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

INAB stock trade performance evaluation

IN8bio Inc. [INAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.19. With this latest performance, INAB shares gained by 8.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.23 for IN8bio Inc. [INAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2000, while it was recorded at 2.1300 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6500 for the last 200 days.

IN8bio Inc. [INAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.42.

IN8bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

IN8bio Inc. [INAB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 14.10% of INAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INAB stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 774,742, which is approximately -3.157% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; VOSS CAPITAL, LLC, holding 505,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 million in INAB stocks shares; and STONEGATE INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.74 million in INAB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IN8bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in IN8bio Inc. [NASDAQ:INAB] by around 555,282 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 247,306 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,640,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,443,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INAB stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 296,358 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 14,164 shares during the same period.