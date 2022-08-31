Guggenheim lifts CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] jumped around 1.24 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $193.29 at the close of the session, up 0.65%. The company report on August 30, 2022 that CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Ending ARR grows 59% year-over-year to reach $2.14 billion.

Achieves record net new ARR of $218 million with accelerating year-over-year growth.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock is now -5.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRWD Stock saw the intraday high of $198.14 and lowest of $189.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 298.48, which means current price is +48.69% above from all time high which was touched on 04/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, CRWD reached a trading volume of 6954070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $240.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $195 to $215. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $232, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on CRWD stock. On April 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CRWD shares from 265 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 8.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 92.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has CRWD stock performed recently?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, CRWD shares gained by 5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.58 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.65, while it was recorded at 195.49 for the last single week of trading, and 190.73 for the last 200 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.39 and a Gross Margin at +73.45. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.39.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 72.89%.

Insider trade positions for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

There are presently around $30,531 million, or 77.50% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,320,057, which is approximately -2.886% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,072,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.53 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.57 billion in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly -10.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 582 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 17,344,654 shares. Additionally, 493 investors decreased positions by around 13,473,807 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 127,129,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,948,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,548,121 shares, while 172 institutional investors sold positions of 2,400,759 shares during the same period.