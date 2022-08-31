Goldman slashes price target on MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] – find out why.

MultiPlan Corporation [NYSE: MPLN] traded at a low on 08/30/22, posting a -1.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.53. The company report on August 30, 2022 that MultiPlan Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that members of its management team will participate in person at the following conferences in September 2022:.

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Sheraton New York – New York, NY.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3668583 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MultiPlan Corporation stands at 5.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.18%.

The market cap for MPLN stock reached $2.32 billion, with 639.00 million shares outstanding and 595.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, MPLN reached a trading volume of 3668583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLN shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MultiPlan Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for MultiPlan Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on MPLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MultiPlan Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.11. With this latest performance, MPLN shares dropped by -29.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.89 for MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 3.64 for the last single week of trading, and 4.51 for the last 200 days.

MultiPlan Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MultiPlan Corporation go to 22.80%.

There are presently around $1,976 million, or 96.70% of MPLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLN stocks are: H&F CORPORATE INVESTORS VIII, LTD. with ownership of 215,514,491, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 51,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.91 million in MPLN stocks shares; and LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $135.73 million in MPLN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

83 institutional holders increased their position in MultiPlan Corporation [NYSE:MPLN] by around 23,067,692 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 18,234,511 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 518,457,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 559,760,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,280,601 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 11,302,059 shares during the same period.