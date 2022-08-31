Frontline Ltd. [FRO] gain 67.47% so far this year. What now?

Frontline Ltd. [NYSE: FRO] closed the trading session at $11.84 on 08/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.55, while the highest price level was $12.045. The company report on August 25, 2022 that FRO – Q2 2022 Presentation.

Please find enclosed the presentation of Frontline Ltd.’s second quarter 2022 results to be held on the webcast / conference call 25 August, 2022 at 15:00 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 67.47 percent and weekly performance of 1.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, FRO reached to a volume of 5974057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Frontline Ltd. [FRO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Frontline Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontline Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Ltd. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

FRO stock trade performance evaluation

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 17.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.08 for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.02, while it was recorded at 11.98 for the last single week of trading, and 8.61 for the last 200 days.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline Ltd. [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Frontline Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.70.

Return on Total Capital for FRO is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontline Ltd. [FRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, FRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Frontline Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $641 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 10,740,390, which is approximately 10513.034% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,354,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.24 million in FRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $53.32 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly 1.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline Ltd. [NYSE:FRO] by around 24,237,132 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 5,838,606 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 24,052,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,127,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,685,547 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,872,545 shares during the same period.