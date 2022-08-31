Fisker Inc. [FSR] moved down -0.89: Why It’s Important

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] loss -0.89% or -0.08 points to close at $8.94 with a heavy trading volume of 3615317 shares. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Milken Institute Auctions off All-Electric, Limited Edition Fisker Ocean ONE For $170,000.

Milken Institute auctioned off a limited edition Fisker Ocean ONE all-electric SUV with proceeds benefitting the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

The world’s most sustainable vehicle made its New York debut at the four-day 2022 Hamptons Dialogues.

It opened the trading session at $9.09, the shares rose to $9.175 and dropped to $8.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FSR points out that the company has recorded -26.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, FSR reached to a volume of 3615317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $13, while Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. kept a Hold rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28033.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85.

Trading performance analysis for FSR stock

Fisker Inc. [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.81. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.22 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.28, while it was recorded at 8.92 for the last single week of trading, and 12.23 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc. [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -310615.09 and a Gross Margin at -3072.64. Fisker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -444661.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.48.

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $730 million, or 49.60% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,314,533, which is approximately -1.722% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,248,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.62 million in FSR stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $75.53 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 11,765,716 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 14,307,070 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 55,563,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,636,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,639,497 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 9,327,650 shares during the same period.