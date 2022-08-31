FaZe Holdings Inc. [FAZE] gain 80.04% so far this year. What now?

FaZe Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: FAZE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.30% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.09%. The company report on August 25, 2022 that FAZE HOLDINGS INC. APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) (“FaZe Clan”), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced the appointment of Christoph Pachler as Chief Financial Officer, effective on or before October 3, 2022.Pachler will draw on his more than 25 years of financial management experience with public and private companies in the entertainment and media sector to support FaZe Clan’s next phase of growth as a public company. He will oversee all aspects of FaZe Clan’s financial management, including financial planning, accounting and reporting, strategic development, M&A and investor relations, as well as work closely with the executive team on strategies to develop new revenue opportunities and drive profitable growth.

“We are thrilled to have Christoph join our team as he brings extensive financial, operational, and strategic experience and deep knowledge of the entertainment and media industry to FaZe Clan,” said Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Holdings Inc. “Christoph’s experience in working with high-growth companies, both public and private, will be a tremendous asset to FaZe Clan as we continue to innovate as a leader in internet culture and accelerate our path to profitability.”.

Over the last 12 months, FAZE stock rose by 88.03%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.37 billion, with 22.08 million shares outstanding and 3.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, FAZE stock reached a trading volume of 13374512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FaZe Holdings Inc. [FAZE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for FaZe Holdings Inc. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAZE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

FAZE Stock Performance Analysis:

FaZe Holdings Inc. [FAZE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.09. With this latest performance, FAZE shares gained by 28.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAZE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.43 for FaZe Holdings Inc. [FAZE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.48, while it was recorded at 16.89 for the last single week of trading, and 10.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FaZe Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.93.

FaZe Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

FaZe Holdings Inc. [FAZE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $212 million, or 15.90% of FAZE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAZE stocks are: CENTIVA CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 900,940, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; METEORA CAPITAL, LLC, holding 864,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.75 million in FAZE stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $13.96 million in FAZE stock with ownership of nearly 64.308% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in FaZe Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:FAZE] by around 3,922,896 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 3,005,681 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 4,687,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,616,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAZE stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,215,186 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,266,162 shares during the same period.