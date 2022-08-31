Citigroup lifts CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] loss -2.14% or -0.27 points to close at $12.33 with a heavy trading volume of 4011467 shares. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Banco CNH Industrial and New Holland Promote Personal and Professional Development Project for Young People in Brazil.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– CNH Industrial.

In Curitiba, Brazil, two of CNH Industrial’s brands, New Holland Agriculture and Banco CNH Industrial, are supporting the participation of around 720 high school students across four schools in the Crê-SER project.

It opened the trading session at $12.70, the shares rose to $12.73 and dropped to $12.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNHI points out that the company has recorded -11.10% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, CNHI reached to a volume of 4011467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $15.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 36.09.

Trading performance analysis for CNHI stock

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, CNHI shares dropped by -0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.96 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.12, while it was recorded at 12.58 for the last single week of trading, and 14.85 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.49 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.51.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

There are presently around $6,568 million, or 50.84% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 96,534,929, which is approximately 4.568% of the company’s market cap and around 27.13% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 42,964,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $529.75 million in CNHI stocks shares; and AMUNDI, currently with $452.52 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly -10.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 74,671,824 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 57,795,925 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 400,206,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 532,674,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,919,116 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 12,257,052 shares during the same period.