CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] gain 49.76% so far this year. What now?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.48% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.80%. The company report on August 24, 2022 that CF Fertilisers UK Announces Intention to Temporarily Halt Ammonia Production at Billingham Complex; Company Will Import Ammonia to Produce AN Fertiliser and Nitric Acid at Site.

CF Fertilisers UK, a subsidiary of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), today announced its intention to temporarily halt ammonia production at the Billingham Complex due to market conditions. CF Fertilisers UK intends to use the site’s capability to import ammonia to enable it to continue to run its ammonium nitrate (AN) and nitric acid upgrade plants. The Company expects to fulfil all ammonia and nitric acid contracts and all orders of AN contracted for delivery in the coming months.

At current natural gas and carbon prices, CF Fertilisers UK’s ammonia production is uneconomical, with marginal costs above £2,000 per tonne and global ammonia prices at about half that level. The current cost of natural gas at NBP is more than twice as high as it was one year ago, with the NBP forward strip suggesting that this price will continue to rise in the months ahead.

Over the last 12 months, CF stock rose by 136.55%. The one-year CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.98. The average equity rating for CF stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.95 billion, with 208.20 million shares outstanding and 198.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, CF stock reached a trading volume of 3743354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $111.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2022, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on CF stock. On June 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CF shares from 123 to 99.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 4.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

CF Stock Performance Analysis:

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.80. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.48, while it was recorded at 113.52 for the last single week of trading, and 86.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CF Industries Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.70 and a Gross Margin at +36.11. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

CF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. go to 4.53%.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,294 million, or 98.30% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,091,008, which is approximately 1.335% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,661,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in CF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.06 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -0.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 400 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 21,846,627 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 17,414,833 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 152,195,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,456,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,731,725 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 6,139,381 shares during the same period.