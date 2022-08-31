BofA Securities lifts New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] price surged by 0.67 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on July 27, 2022 that New Oriental Announces Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter and the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2022 and Adoption of up to US$400 Million Share Repurchase Program.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “New Oriental”) (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended May 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2022.

A sum of 3958362 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.61M shares. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares reached a high of $29.77 and dropped to a low of $28.1701 until finishing in the latest session at $28.54.

The one-year EDU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.48. The average equity rating for EDU stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDU shares is $32.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock. On June 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EDU shares from 14 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.25.

EDU Stock Performance Analysis:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.58. With this latest performance, EDU shares gained by 8.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.95 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.91, while it was recorded at 27.77 for the last single week of trading, and 17.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.64 and a Gross Margin at +43.51. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.25.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now -16.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.36. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

EDU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 14.81%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,264 million, or 54.90% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 8,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,142,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.84 million in EDU stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $142.28 million in EDU stock with ownership of nearly -49.986% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 24,060,188 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 57,369,264 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,095,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,334,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,326,919 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 24,830,582 shares during the same period.