William Blair lifts VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] slipped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.19 at the close of the session, down -2.42%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that VistaGen Therapeutics Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Evaluation of PALISADE-1 continues and interim analysis of PALISADE-2 begins.

Preliminary data from nearly 200 subjects in the PALISADE open label safety study suggest that continued as-needed use of PH94B has potential to achieve cumulative functional improvement in the severity of social anxiety disorder (SAD).

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -90.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTGN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1914 and lowest of $0.181 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.26, which means current price is +33.36% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.26M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 7094604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTGN shares is $0.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

How has VTGN stock performed recently?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.48. With this latest performance, VTGN shares gained by 29.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.04 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5173, while it was recorded at 0.1983 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2427 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Insider trade positions for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

There are presently around $26 million, or 71.40% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: VR ADVISER, LLC with ownership of 20,697,286, which is approximately 28.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 16,302,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.02 million in VTGN stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $2.48 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 3.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 15,551,886 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 10,780,687 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 112,431,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,764,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,364,747 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 5,185,656 shares during the same period.