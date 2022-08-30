why Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.25

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] slipped around -0.19 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.85 at the close of the session, down -2.10%. The company report on August 25, 2022 that HanesBrands and the University of Michigan Announce Extension of Long-Term Apparel Partnership.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HBI, the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel, retains exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute U-M fanwear in the mass retail channel.

Company continues as a preferred supplier with the M Den, the official retailer of the University of Michigan Athletic Department and one of colleges’ most renowned campus stores.

Hanesbrands Inc. stock is now -47.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HBI Stock saw the intraday high of $9.02 and lowest of $8.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.59, which means current price is +0.57% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.86M shares, HBI reached a trading volume of 9137871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $18 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $13, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on HBI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

How has HBI stock performed recently?

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.29. With this latest performance, HBI shares dropped by -20.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.53 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.62, while it was recorded at 9.26 for the last single week of trading, and 13.87 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +39.01. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05.

Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to -6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

There are presently around $2,758 million, or 92.80% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,223,804, which is approximately 1.708% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,856,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $299.63 million in HBI stocks shares; and DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $207.33 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly -2.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 32,312,073 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 34,042,853 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 245,279,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,634,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,015,489 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 10,822,048 shares during the same period.