Wall Street Analyst Upgrade The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] loss -0.05% on the last trading session, reaching $38.09 price per share at the time. The company report on August 29, 2022 that PHILLY HELPS CANADIANS FIGHT SNOOZE BUTTON STRUGGLES WITH A TASTE OF HEAVEN AT TIM HORTONS.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PHILLY is the exclusive cream cheese spread of Tim Hortons and is reminding Canadians that Tim Hortons bagels with PHILLY are worth waking up for.

Since the pandemic, more and more people are choosing to hit snooze instead of eating breakfast, prioritizing sleep over the most important meal of the day. PHILLY is on a mission to help Canadians fight snooze button struggles ­– with a heavenly start to their mornings with a Tim Hortons bagel, baked fresh daily and smothered in rich, creamy PHILLY. PHILLY, a Kraft Heinz Canada brand, has officially given Tim Hortons its wings, making mornings more heavenly as the exclusive cream cheese at Tim Hortons.

The Kraft Heinz Company represents 1.23 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.29 billion with the latest information. KHC stock price has been found in the range of $37.735 to $38.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.11M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 7472772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $41.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 37.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for KHC stock

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.80 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.08, while it was recorded at 38.49 for the last single week of trading, and 38.00 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.97. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -1.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

There are presently around $31,443 million, or 76.50% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 58,553,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.89 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 4.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 594 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 65,426,548 shares. Additionally, 398 investors decreased positions by around 18,984,226 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 741,086,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 825,496,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,165,545 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,369,766 shares during the same period.