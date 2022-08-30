Wall Street Analyst Initiated Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] plunged by -$1.27 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $163.84 during the day while it closed the day at $163.00. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Johnson & Johnson Appoints Larry Merlo as Non-Executive Chair Designate of Planned New Consumer Health Company.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Former President and CEO of CVS Health, Merlo Will Assume Board Leadership Role with the New Consumer Health Company and Support Preparations for the Planned Separation, Expected to Occur in 2023.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced the appointment of Larry Merlo as Non-executive Chair Designate for the future, listed New Consumer Health Company’s Board of Directors. Merlo previously served as President and CEO of CVS Health and brings over 30 years of purpose-driven and transformative health leadership to the Board for the planned new company.

Johnson & Johnson stock has also loss -2.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JNJ stock has declined by -9.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.95% and lost -4.72% year-on date.

The market cap for JNJ stock reached $436.02 billion, with 2.63 billion shares outstanding and 2.63 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 5193279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $187.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $173, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on JNJ stock. On March 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JNJ shares from 180 to 183.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 50.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

JNJ stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.05 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.74, while it was recorded at 165.22 for the last single week of trading, and 172.06 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.11 and a Gross Margin at +68.14. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70.

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.07%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $298,847 million, or 70.70% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 242,525,220, which is approximately 1.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 205,404,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.48 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.0 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly -0.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,740 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 77,220,843 shares. Additionally, 1,653 investors decreased positions by around 64,207,460 shares, while 382 investors held positions by with 1,691,990,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,833,418,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,176,673 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,573,562 shares during the same period.