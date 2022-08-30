Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] closed the trading session at $5.98 on 08/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.84, while the highest price level was $6.10. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Virgin Galactic Appoints Matt Boguradzki as Vice President, Sales and Strategy.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (the “Company” or “Virgin Galactic”), an aerospace and space travel company, today announced that former Rolls-Royce executive Matthew Boguradzki has been appointed Vice President, Sales and Strategy, effective today.

Boguradzki will lead Virgin Galactic’s sales team, supporting the Company’s commercial growth and developing its thriving customer community. He will oversee all sales efforts including strategy, sourcing, negotiation, and client management, and will report to Blair Rich, President and Chief Business Officer, Commercial and Consumer Operations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.31 percent and weekly performance of -1.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.86M shares, SPCE reached to a volume of 4567671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $8.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $8, while Truist kept a Hold rating on SPCE stock. On May 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SPCE shares from 36 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 474.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40.

SPCE stock trade performance evaluation

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -19.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.72 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.84, while it was recorded at 6.06 for the last single week of trading, and 9.31 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -9700.33 and a Gross Margin at -258.14. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10719.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.69.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. go to 9.90%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $533 million, or 38.80% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,098,967, which is approximately 6.169% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,604,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.3 million in SPCE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $71.35 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 3.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 20,054,315 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 15,061,927 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 53,949,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,065,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,217,611 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 5,615,585 shares during the same period.