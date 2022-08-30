Visa Inc. [V] Stock trading around $202.33 per share: What’s Next?

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] closed the trading session at $202.33 on 08/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $200.62, while the highest price level was $203.96. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today updated its participation in the following investor conference.

On Wednesday, August 31, Vasant Prabhu, Vice Chair, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference. The discussion will begin at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.64 percent and weekly performance of -3.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, V reached to a volume of 4467992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Visa Inc. [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $261.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $283 to $239, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on V stock. On April 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for V shares from 304 to 310.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 4.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 33.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

V stock trade performance evaluation

Visa Inc. [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, V shares dropped by -4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.85 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.35, while it was recorded at 205.70 for the last single week of trading, and 210.46 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc. [V]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Visa Inc. [V] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 19.20%.

Visa Inc. [V]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $315,186 million, or 97.80% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,324,365, which is approximately 0.551% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 124,167,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.12 billion in V stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.32 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly -3.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,527 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 64,487,391 shares. Additionally, 1,513 investors decreased positions by around 57,409,286 shares, while 370 investors held positions by with 1,435,883,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,557,780,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,663,203 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 7,214,743 shares during the same period.