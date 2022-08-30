Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] moved up 12.40: Why It’s Important

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] gained 12.40% or 0.15 points to close at $1.36 with a heavy trading volume of 4582489 shares. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Ur-Energy Announces Multi-Year Uranium Sales Agreement.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a multi-year sales agreement with a leading U.S. nuclear utility to supply uranium produced from a project owned and operated by the Company’s U.S. subsidiaries, including Lost Creek.

Completing this supply agreement marks the first step of Ur-Energy’s strategic product marketing plan by which the Company intends to commit a portion of its future uranium production into term sales agreements with U.S. based nuclear utilities. This initial agreement calls for the annual delivery of a base amount of 200,000 pounds of uranium concentrates over a six-year period beginning in the second half of 2023. Sales prices are anticipated to be profitable on a Company-wide, all-in cost basis and are escalated annually from the initial pricing in 2023.

It opened the trading session at $1.21, the shares rose to $1.40 and dropped to $1.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for URG points out that the company has recorded -8.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, URG reached to a volume of 4582489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]:

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.52, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on URG stock. On December 30, 2010, analysts increased their price target for URG shares from 3 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20105.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for URG stock

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.52. With this latest performance, URG shares gained by 14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.41 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1332, while it was recorded at 1.2500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3456 for the last 200 days.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] shares currently have an operating margin of -104731.25 and a Gross Margin at -71431.25. Ur-Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -143362.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.39.

Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]

There are presently around $108 million, or 22.10% of URG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: CQS (US), LLC with ownership of 10,756,553, which is approximately 10.25% of the company’s market cap and around 2.83% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 10,744,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.61 million in URG stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $14.18 million in URG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ur-Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX:URG] by around 18,832,907 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 22,958,264 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 37,788,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,580,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URG stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,730,655 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 10,369,826 shares during the same period.