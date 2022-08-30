Truist lifts Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ: CDEV] price surged by 3.46 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Centennial Resource Development Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) today announced second quarter 2022 financial and operational results.

A sum of 8008032 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.26M shares. Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares reached a high of $8.87 and dropped to a low of $8.26 until finishing in the latest session at $8.67.

The one-year CDEV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.0. The average equity rating for CDEV stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDEV shares is $10.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on CDEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centennial Resource Development Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDEV in the course of the last twelve months was 3.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CDEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.85. With this latest performance, CDEV shares gained by 30.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.70 for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.61, while it was recorded at 8.24 for the last single week of trading, and 7.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centennial Resource Development Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.24 and a Gross Margin at +45.97. Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41.

Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CDEV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centennial Resource Development Inc. go to 6.00%.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,105 million, or 87.30% of CDEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDEV stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 68,858,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 15,781,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.83 million in CDEV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $130.92 million in CDEV stock with ownership of nearly 8.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

158 institutional holders increased their position in Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ:CDEV] by around 39,235,930 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 37,457,614 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 166,052,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,745,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDEV stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,296,459 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,619,179 shares during the same period.