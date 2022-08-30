The Boeing Company [BA] is -17.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] price surged by 0.54 percent to reach at $0.89. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Lufthansa Group Receives First 787 Dreamliner.

– Europe’s largest airline group takes delivery of first of 32 787s it has on order.

– 787 Dreamliner key for Lufthansa Group fleet modernization program and sustainability efforts.

A sum of 4711022 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.01M shares. The Boeing Company shares reached a high of $166.9021 and dropped to a low of $162.20 until finishing in the latest session at $165.42.

The one-year BA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.97.

Guru’s Opinion on The Boeing Company [BA]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $219 to $209. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2022, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. On November 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 260 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66.

BA Stock Performance Analysis:

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.05. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.12 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.30, while it was recorded at 164.60 for the last single week of trading, and 176.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Boeing Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.41. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 20.17%.

The Boeing Company [BA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56,140 million, or 57.90% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 44,678,806, which is approximately 2.686% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,529,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.37 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.41 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 3.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 844 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 31,585,703 shares. Additionally, 1,132 investors decreased positions by around 14,674,849 shares, while 259 investors held positions by with 293,119,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,380,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,037,299 shares, while 316 institutional investors sold positions of 3,274,932 shares during the same period.