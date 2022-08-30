Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] Is Currently -0.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] loss -0.83% or -0.06 points to close at $7.14 with a heavy trading volume of 6676257 shares. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Invitation to conference call on restated segment financials.

As previously announced Ericsson is as of Q3 2022 changing its reporting structure to reflect its new organization.

It opened the trading session at $7.15, the shares rose to $7.22 and dropped to $7.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ERIC points out that the company has recorded -23.06% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.24M shares, ERIC reached to a volume of 6676257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $10.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ERIC stock

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, ERIC shares dropped by -5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.42 for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.47, while it was recorded at 7.27 for the last single week of trading, and 9.13 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) go to 9.23%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]

There are presently around $2,036 million, or 8.90% of ERIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 89,351,277, which is approximately -6.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 39,084,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.06 million in ERIC stocks shares; and SRB CORP, currently with $105.58 million in ERIC stock with ownership of nearly -2.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

155 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ:ERIC] by around 52,098,087 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 42,592,083 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 190,425,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 285,115,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERIC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,163,254 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 14,171,477 shares during the same period.