SNDL Inc. [SNDL] is -49.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.07 during the day while it closed the day at $2.94. The company report on August 22, 2022 that SNDL Announces Agreement to Acquire The Valens Company to Create Leading Vertically Integrated Cannabis Platform.

SNDL Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) (“SNDL”) and The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (Nasdaq: VLNS) (“Valens”) are pleased to announce today that they have entered into an arrangement agreement (the “Agreement”) to combine their businesses and create a leading vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens (“Valens Shares”), other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the “Transaction”). All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Valens’ shareholders will receive, for each Valens Share, 0.3334 of a common share of SNDL (the “Offer Exchange Ratio”). Based on the August 19, 2022 close of the SNDL shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market exchange (the “Nasdaq”), the consideration represents an implied value of $1.26 per Valens Share (the “Implied Offer Price”), for total consideration of approximately $138 million. The Implied Offer Price represents a premium of 10% based on a trailing 30-day volume-weighted average price (“VWAP”) of the Valens Shares, on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) up to August 19, 2022.For more information on the announcement, an investor presentation can be found at www.sndl.com and www.thevalenscompany.com.

SNDL Inc. stock has also gained 6.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNDL stock has declined by -24.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.17% and lost -49.16% year-on date.

The market cap for SNDL stock reached $702.10 million, with 2.06 billion shares outstanding and 238.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.51M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 4436548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SNDL Inc. [SNDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $4.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SNDL Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $0.60 to $0.70. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for SNDL Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $0.40 to $0.65, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Sell rating on SNDL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SNDL Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

SNDL stock trade performance evaluation

SNDL Inc. [SNDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.52. With this latest performance, SNDL shares gained by 30.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.81 for SNDL Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.04, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.82 for the last 200 days.

SNDL Inc. [SNDL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SNDL Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.89 and a Gross Margin at -31.40. SNDL Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -410.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.04.

SNDL Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

SNDL Inc. [SNDL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $205 million, or 5.80% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 63,148,157, which is approximately 714.732% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,648,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.85 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $3.4 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly -75.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SNDL Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 57,214,288 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 7,362,608 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 5,012,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,589,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 626,039 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 546,984 shares during the same period.