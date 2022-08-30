Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $8

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PSTV] traded at a high on 08/29/22, posting a 14.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.00. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Plus Therapeutics Announces Summary of FDA Meeting on Company’s cGMP Manufacturing Process for Lead Drug Candidate.

cGMP production of 186RNL targeted radiotherapeutic beginning in second half of 2022 to support ongoing and future ReSPECT™ clinical trials.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, announced today an update following receipt of formal minutes from a Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) specific to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC). The meeting focused on the Company’s Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing process for its lead investigational targeted radiotherapeutic, BMEDA-chelated Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL), for recurrent glioblastoma (GBM).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7898065 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Plus Therapeutics Inc. stands at 19.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.08%.

The market cap for PSTV stock reached $24.05 million, with 22.25 million shares outstanding and 20.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, PSTV reached a trading volume of 7898065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Plus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Plus Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

How has PSTV stock performed recently?

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.97. With this latest performance, PSTV shares gained by 102.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.59 for Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5713, while it was recorded at 0.8846 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8731 for the last 200 days.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -193.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.62.

Plus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Plus Therapeutics Inc. [PSTV]

There are presently around $4 million, or 15.40% of PSTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTV stocks are: PARKMAN HEALTHCARE PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 1,533,075, which is approximately 0.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 855,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.85 million in PSTV stocks shares; and OTTER CREEK ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $0.33 million in PSTV stock with ownership of nearly 293.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Plus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PSTV] by around 403,706 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 95,239 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,067,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,566,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTV stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 80,089 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,942 shares during the same period.