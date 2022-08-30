Noble Capital Markets lifts Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] loss -8.11% on the last trading session, reaching $1.02 price per share at the time. The company report on August 22, 2022 that New to The Street TV Announces Episodes #378, Five Corporate Interviews, Airing on The Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, August 22, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. represents 22.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $48.70 million with the latest information. TNXP stock price has been found in the range of $0.9948 to $1.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.65M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 4557892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $40.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on TNXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

Trading performance analysis for TNXP stock

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.54. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -39.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.19 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5292, while it was recorded at 1.1760 for the last single week of trading, and 6.2970 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.43.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

There are presently around $4 million, or 10.60% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 886,716, which is approximately 5130.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 732,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.75 million in TNXP stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.66 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 7.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 2,450,150 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 1,669,228 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 206,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,325,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,049,009 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 503,691 shares during the same period.