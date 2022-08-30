Morgan Stanley [MS] Stock trading around $85.35 per share: What’s Next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] slipped around -1.46 points on Monday, while shares priced at $85.35 at the close of the session, down -1.68%. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Morgan Stanley at Work Enhances Technology to Deliver Time and Cost Savings to Stock Plan Administrators and Participants.

Enhancements provide greater ease of use through fractional shares and automation.

Morgan Stanley at Work today announced three strategic product enhancements to its stock plan platforms Equity Edge Online® (EEO) and Shareworks, designed to streamline functionality for Morgan Stanley at Work’s corporate clients and their workplace participants.

Morgan Stanley stock is now -13.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MS Stock saw the intraday high of $86.43 and lowest of $85.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 109.73, which means current price is +18.46% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.58M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 7491946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $115, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 73.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.09.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.52. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.49 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.35, while it was recorded at 87.79 for the last single week of trading, and 89.76 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.10. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 1.59%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $123,494 million, or 63.60% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 122,701,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.47 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.18 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 722 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 39,920,725 shares. Additionally, 817 investors decreased positions by around 71,848,111 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 1,335,140,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,446,908,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,852,624 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 6,106,898 shares during the same period.